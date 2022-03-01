LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYTS. StockNews.com began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 27,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 84,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 191,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 490.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 92,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in LSI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

