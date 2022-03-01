Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,721,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,720,240,000 after acquiring an additional 153,852 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,113 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,524,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

Shares of LULU traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $320.25. 26,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,703. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.88.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

