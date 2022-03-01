Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.28. 352,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,879,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.35 and its 200-day moving average is $323.95.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

