Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $767,000 Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,471,000 after acquiring an additional 512,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after acquiring an additional 257,469 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 643,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 308.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 37,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,735. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $91.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.