Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Realty Income comprises 1.2% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after purchasing an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after acquiring an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after acquiring an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after acquiring an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of O traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 78,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,999. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

