Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes $101,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Corsicana & Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 22,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 714,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after buying an additional 81,647 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,562,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 184,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. 416,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,517,441. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

