Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Takes $109,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 29.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 90,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 738.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 269,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 312,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.56. 48,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,069. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

