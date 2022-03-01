Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.59

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 1200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.23.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság alerts:

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.