Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.96.

Several research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Matterport from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth about $102,274,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,185,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,253,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,152,000 after acquiring an additional 736,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

MTTR traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 10,812,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,126,981. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. Matterport has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matterport (Get Rating)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

