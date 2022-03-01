McAdam LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up about 0.8% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $8,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,903. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

