McAdam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.6% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VOT traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.70. 8,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,785. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

