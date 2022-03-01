McAdam LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. McAdam LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 112,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 377.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.51. 6,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,573. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $280.81 and a 12-month high of $374.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.38.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

