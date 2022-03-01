McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $81.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 55,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

