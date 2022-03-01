Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Shares of MMSI opened at $65.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.17. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.34.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

