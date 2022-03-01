Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,504 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.9% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

MSFT traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.40. 945,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,187,621. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

