Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.82

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 1764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 763,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

