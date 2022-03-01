Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.82

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 1764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
Separately, New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 0.77.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)
Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
