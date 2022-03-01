MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. MiMedx Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 32,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,499. The firm has a market cap of $567.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $4.12 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

In related news, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel William Frank Iv Hulse sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $59,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,238 shares of company stock worth $348,266. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

