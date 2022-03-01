Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Cap of $8.05 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $384,865.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for about $359.70 or 0.00831796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00043283 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.80 or 0.06731087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,180.88 or 0.99853581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00046575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002838 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 22,388 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

