Mithril One Day Trading Volume Tops $13.25 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and approximately $13.25 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009695 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.58 or 0.00219839 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000435 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.