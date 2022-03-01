Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock traded down $26.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.27. 4,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $368.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

