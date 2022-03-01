Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives $52.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

MEG stock traded down $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.04. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $36.70 and a 12-month high of $80.42.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.71 per share, for a total transaction of $499,865.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

