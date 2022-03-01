Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) traded down 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $39.80 and last traded at $39.80. 3,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 221,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.50.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

