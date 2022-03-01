M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $284,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.66. The company had a trading volume of 135,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,429. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.