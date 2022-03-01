M&R Capital Management Inc. Invests $29,000 in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 363,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 74.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,698,000 after buying an additional 519,603 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBA. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shares of PBA traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $34.26. 99,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is -824.97%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

