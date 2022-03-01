M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 192.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,700,800 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

