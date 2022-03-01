Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will report sales of $294.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.00 million to $296.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $267.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,396,000 after acquiring an additional 561,194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,945,000 after acquiring an additional 91,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,319,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,800,000 after acquiring an additional 735,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,293,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,418,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 45,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,112. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.