Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives $16.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $11.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing and Specialized & Industrial Services. It also includes, logistics, warehousing and distribution, trans load and intermodal services. The company was founded by Roland O.

