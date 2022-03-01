Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Insider Jayne B. Hart Sells 10,500 Shares

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MYGN stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. 496,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.16 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $36.95.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.
