National Bankshares Raises RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$28.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

REI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a report on Friday, February 11th. increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.88.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

REI.UN opened at C$25.12 on Friday. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$18.71 and a twelve month high of C$25.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.