National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.National Vision also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.03-1.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,481. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.64. National Vision has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in National Vision by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

