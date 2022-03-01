Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.
Nelnet stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,913. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.48%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.
