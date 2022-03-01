Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

Nelnet stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,913. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.68. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 61.31 and a quick ratio of 61.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.48%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

