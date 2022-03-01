Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $5.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,746. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $72.74 and a one year high of $102.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 79.38%.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

