New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NMFC stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 265,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.31. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Mountain Finance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

