Nine Energy Service Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,496 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the average daily volume of 184 call options.
NYSE NINE opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14.
In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.
About Nine Energy Service (Get Rating)
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nine Energy Service (NINE)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.