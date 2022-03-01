Nine Energy Service Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NINE)

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,496 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,257% compared to the average daily volume of 184 call options.

NYSE NINE opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.14.

In other news, major shareholder Warren Lynn Frazier sold 175,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $144,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 414,612 shares of company stock valued at $382,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 35,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service during the third quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Nine Energy Service by 8.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 957,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 76,752 shares during the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

