NKN (NKN) Market Cap Tops $148.01 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, NKN has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $148.01 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00209177 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.00194772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00026334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.79 or 0.06647386 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

