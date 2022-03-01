Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDLS. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NDLS stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.51 million, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 104.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 458,865 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 205,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Company by 788.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

