Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.824-$9.133 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.53 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.Nordson also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.300 EPS.

Shares of NDSN traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.24. 300,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,596. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. Nordson has a 52-week low of $189.74 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,167,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Nordson by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

