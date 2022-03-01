Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Nordstrom updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.500 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.15-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of JWN traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. 14,288,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 488.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JWN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

