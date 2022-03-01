Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.Nordstrom also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.150-$3.500 EPS.
Shares of JWN stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,288,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,891 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
