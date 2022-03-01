Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 223,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,792,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.