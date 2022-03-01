Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $6.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.73. 5,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.92. Novanta has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after purchasing an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Novanta by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novanta by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

