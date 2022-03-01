NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. NRG Energy has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

NRG Energy declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 81,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.