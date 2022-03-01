Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.29.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NU in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “positive” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $28,038,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $1,876,000. Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $938,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth $1,407,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
About NU (Get Rating)
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.
