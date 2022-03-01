NuVasive, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for NuVasive in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. lowered their price objective on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth $14,490,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

