Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

JMM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,964. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

