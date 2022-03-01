Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 673.9% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 673,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,835,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 308,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXJ stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. 1,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.37. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

