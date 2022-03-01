Observer Price Reaches $0.0040 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market capitalization of $21.72 million and approximately $264,348.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00034613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00104331 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,080,871 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

