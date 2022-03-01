Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.84. 3,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,988. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12. Ocean Bio-Chem has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $15.21.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

