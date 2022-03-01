Oikos Price Tops $0.0031 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $573,618.73 and approximately $63,187.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oikos has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oikos Profile

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

