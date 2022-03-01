Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Olema Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 438,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,055. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $188.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $6,945,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $35,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1,306.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.